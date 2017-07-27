Official Statistics
Recruit trainee survey: financial year 2016/17
A tri-service attitude survey on training, facilities, food, support and fairness of treatment.
Errors have been found within this edition of the publication, these have been revised in the more recent editions which can be accessed on the Recruit Trainee Survey collection page.
The recruit trainee survey (RTS) annual reports provide summary statistics on the perceptions of training, facilities, food, support and fairness of treatment of Phase 1 and Phase 2 recruits and trainees.
The RTS was established following an appraisal of initial training by the Defence Operational Capability (DOC) in 2002. These reports were previously published as non-Official Statistics on GOV.UK.
