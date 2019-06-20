National Statistics
Quarterly bus statistics: January to March 2019
Statistics on local bus passenger journeys and fares in Great Britain for January to March 2019.
Documents
Details
Statistics on the number of local bus:
- passenger journeys
- fares
in Great Britain.
For the year ending March 2019, the number of local bus passenger journeys in:
- England was 4.31 billion, a 1.0% decrease
- London decreased by 1.2%
- England outside London decreased by 0.7%
When comparing local bus passenger journeys for January to March 2019 to the same period in 2018, we see:
- a 0.1% increase in England
- bus use in London decreased by 0.7%
In the same period for bus use, we see:
- England outside London increased by 0.9%.
- Scotland increased by 3.9%
- Wales increased by 5.8%
The local bus fares index increased by 3.3% in England between March 2018 and March 2019.
For other areas, the local bus fares index change was a:
- 1.4% increase in London
- 3.9% increase in metropolitan areas
- 4.7% increase in non-metropolitan areas
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) increased by 1.9% over the same 12-month period.
Local bus fares increased by:
- 2.1% in Scotland
- 3.2% in Wales
We are running a user feedback exercise in this release. Please see page 5 of the release for details.
