National Statistics

Quarterly bus statistics: January to March 2019

Statistics on local bus passenger journeys and fares in Great Britain for January to March 2019.

Published 20 June 2019
From:
Department for Transport

Documents

Quarterly bus statistics: January to March 2019 report

PDF, 493KB, 7 pages

Quarterly bus statistics: January to March 2019 tables

ZIP, 259KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webmasterdft@dft.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Statistics on the number of local bus:

  • passenger journeys
  • fares

in Great Britain.

For the year ending March 2019, the number of local bus passenger journeys in:

  • England was 4.31 billion, a 1.0% decrease
  • London decreased by 1.2%
  • England outside London decreased by 0.7%

When comparing local bus passenger journeys for January to March 2019 to the same period in 2018, we see:

  • a 0.1% increase in England
  • bus use in London decreased by 0.7%

In the same period for bus use, we see:

  • England outside London increased by 0.9%.
  • Scotland increased by 3.9%
  • Wales increased by 5.8%

The local bus fares index increased by 3.3% in England between March 2018 and March 2019.

For other areas, the local bus fares index change was a:

  • 1.4% increase in London
  • 3.9% increase in metropolitan areas
  • 4.7% increase in non-metropolitan areas

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) increased by 1.9% over the same 12-month period.

Local bus fares increased by:

  • 2.1% in Scotland
  • 3.2% in Wales

We are running a user feedback exercise in this release. Please see page 5 of the release for details.

Contact us

Bus statistics

Published 20 June 2019

Related content