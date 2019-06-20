Quarterly bus statistics: January to March 2019

Statistics on the number of local bus:

passenger journeys

fares

in Great Britain.

For the year ending March 2019, the number of local bus passenger journeys in:

England was 4.31 billion, a 1.0% decrease

London decreased by 1.2%

England outside London decreased by 0.7%

When comparing local bus passenger journeys for January to March 2019 to the same period in 2018, we see:

a 0.1% increase in England

bus use in London decreased by 0.7%

In the same period for bus use, we see:

England outside London increased by 0.9%.

Scotland increased by 3.9%

Wales increased by 5.8%

The local bus fares index increased by 3.3% in England between March 2018 and March 2019.

For other areas, the local bus fares index change was a:

1.4% increase in London

3.9% increase in metropolitan areas

4.7% increase in non-metropolitan areas

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) increased by 1.9% over the same 12-month period.

Local bus fares increased by:

2.1% in Scotland

3.2% in Wales

We are running a user feedback exercise in this release. Please see page 5 of the release for details.