National Statistics
Provisional road traffic estimates, Great Britain: April 2018 to March 2019
Provisional estimates for road traffic in Great Britain for the year ending March 2019, by vehicle type and road class.
Provisional estimates of road traffic, by
- vehicle type
- road class
in Great Britain for the year ending March 2019.
Provisional estimates show motor vehicles travelled 328.9 billion vehicle miles in Great Britain for the year ending March 2019.
When compared to the year ending March 2018:
- all motor vehicle increased by 0.8%
- van traffic remained broadly stable at 50.9 billion vehicle miles
- lorry traffic remained broadly stable at 17.0 billion vehicle miles
- car traffic increased by 1.0% to 256.0 billion vehicle miles
- traffic on motorways increased by 0.9% to 68.6 billion vehicle miles
- traffic on ‘A’ roads increased by 1.8% to 149.7 billion vehicle miles
- traffic on minor roads decreased slightly by 0.6% to 110.7 billion vehicle miles
Published 13 June 2019