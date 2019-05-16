National Statistics

Organic farming statistics 2018

Annual statistics about the UK organic farming sector.

Published 16 May 2019
Last updated 13 June 2019 — see all updates
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

Documents

Organic farming statistics 2018 - statistical notice

PDF, 291KB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Organic farming statistics 2018 - dataset

ODS, 100KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This publication provides annual information on organic crops and livestock produced in the United Kingdom. It also includes the numbers of organic producers and processors registered with Organic Certification Bodies in the UK.

  1. Update to dataset required to correct a rounding issue on the livestock data table.
  2. First published.

