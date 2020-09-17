Officer Cadet survey: financial year 2019/20

The Officer Cadet Survey (OCS) was established to monitor officer cadets’ experience of training at all 4 initial officer training colleges. It records views on perceptions of training, facilities, food, support, fairness of treatment and hopes for the future.

The OCS was created following the Recruit Trainee Survey, a tri- service survey administered to gauge Phase 1 and Phase 2 recruits’ and trainees’ experience.

Accessibility

The regulation is known as the Public Sector Bodies (Websites and Mobile Applications) (No. 2) Accessibility Regulations 2018 comes into force on 23 September 2020. The regulations state that by Sept 20, all content on GOV.UK, needs to be made more accessible by making it ‘perceivable, operable, understandable and robust’. As a result of this change, this is the last publication of the Recruit Trainee Survey Official Statistic/Officer Cadet Survey Official Statistic in the current format.

The format of the next iteration of this Official Statistics publication will be adapted to meet the new requirements. This format will not change the scope of the publication; the level of information published will remain the same. The new publication format will consist of data tables in an open document format providing detailed findings at the individual question level and a short, fully-accessible PDF report will highlight areas of interest in the findings.

An indication of what the new format will look like can be seen at Recruit Trainee Survey: Phase 1 Sample 2019/2020 and Recruit Trainee Survey accessible executive summary (sample).