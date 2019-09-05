Official Statistics
Officer Cadet survey: financial year 2018/19
Summary statistics on officer cadets’ experience of training, facilities, food, support, fairness of treatment and hopes for the future.
Details
The Officer Cadet Survey (OCS) was established to monitor officer cadets’ experience of training at all 4 initial officer training colleges. It records views on perceptions of training, facilities, food, support, fairness of treatment and hopes for the future.
The OCS was created following the Recruit Trainee Survey, a tri- service survey administered to gauge Phase 1 and Phase 2 recruits’ and trainees’ experience.