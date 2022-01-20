Official Statistics

Number of COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 2022

Summary statistics on the number of defence personnel who have had a COVID-19 test; and for the UK Armed Forces, the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
20 January 2022

Documents

COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 20 January 2022: main report

PDF, 1.78 MB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

ODS tables COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 20 January 2022

ODS, 60.9 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Excel tables COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 20 January 2022

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 102 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This fortnightly official statistic provides information on the number of defence personnel who have attended a COVID-19 test through the UK National Testing Programme; and for the UK Armed Forces, the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

