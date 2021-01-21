Official Statistics

Number of COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 2021

Summary statistics on the number of defence personnel who have had a COVID-19 test; and for the UK Armed Forces, the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

Published 21 January 2021
Ministry of Defence

COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 21 January 2021: main report

PDF, 264KB, 8 pages

ODS tables COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 21 January 2021

ODS, 40.3KB

Excel tables COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 21 January 2021

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 108KB

Details

This fortnightly official statistic provides information on the number of defence personnel who have attended a COVID-19 test through the UK National Testing Programme; and for the UK Armed Forces, the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

