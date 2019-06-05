Northern Ireland Housing Stock 2019

In line with the Rates Order (Northern Ireland) 1977, Housing stock is defined as a count of properties which are valued as domestic or mixed for the purposes of rating. This refers to properties in the Valuation list which are used (or when next in use, will be used) for the purposes of a private dwelling. This includes properties which are temporary incapable of beneficial occupation, but excludes caravans, domestic garages, domestic stores and car parking spaces.