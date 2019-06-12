Official Statistics

NI Lone Pensioner and Disabled Persons Allowance statistics 2019

Land & Property Services NI process applications from ratepayers for LPA and DPA. These statistics show the number of persons and net amount awarded each year.

Published 12 June 2019
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)

Documents

https://www.finance-ni.gov.uk/topics/statistics-and-research/lone-pensioner-allowance-and-disabled-persons-allowance-statistics

Details

Land & Property Services (LPS) process applications from ratepayers for Lone Pensioner Allowance (LPA) and Disabled Persons Allowance (DPA). These statistics provide information on the number of persons and net amount awarded each year in Northern Ireland.

