Official Statistics
NI Lone Pensioner and Disabled Persons Allowance statistics 2019
Land & Property Services NI process applications from ratepayers for LPA and DPA. These statistics show the number of persons and net amount awarded each year.
Documents
Details
Land & Property Services (LPS) process applications from ratepayers for Lone Pensioner Allowance (LPA) and Disabled Persons Allowance (DPA). These statistics provide information on the number of persons and net amount awarded each year in Northern Ireland.
Published 12 June 2019