Official Statistics

Murder, manslaughter, sexual offences and domestic abuse in the Service Justice System: 2025

Statistics on murder, manslaughter, offences contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003, non-recent sexual offences and domestic abuse that are dealt with wholly within the Service Justice System.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
26 March 2026

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Murder, manslaughter, sexual offences and domestic abuse in the Service Justice System: 2025

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Murder, manslaughter, sexual offences and domestic abuse in the Service Justice System: 2025 data tables

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Murder, manslaughter, sexual offences and domestic abuse in the Service Justice System: 2025 data tables

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Murder, manslaughter, sexual offences and domestic abuse in the Service Justice System: 2025 Background Quality Report

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This annual publication provides statistics on recent and non-recent offences committed by UK Armed Forces personnel and Civilians Subject to Service Discipline that are contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (SOA 03) or non-recent sexual offences and dealt wholly within the Service Justice System (SJS).

From 31 March 2024, this publication includes statistics on murder and manslaughter contrary to common law and dealt wholly within the SJS.

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Published 26 March 2026

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