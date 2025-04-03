Murder, manslaughter, sexual offences and domestic abuse in the Service Justice System: 2024
Statistics on murder, manslaughter, offences contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003, historic sexual offences and domestic abuse that are dealt with wholly within the Service Justice System.
Documents
Details
This annual publication provides statistics on recent and non-recent offences committed by UK Armed Forces personnel and Civilians Subject to Service Discipline that are contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (SOA 03) or non-recent sexual offences and dealt wholly within the Service Justice System (SJS).
From 31 March 2023, this publication includes statistics on murder and manslaughter contrary to common law and dealt wholly within the SJS.