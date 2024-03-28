Official Statistics

Murder, manslaughter, sexual offences and domestic abuse in the Service Justice System: 2023

Statistics on murder, manslaughter, offences contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003, historic sexual offences and domestic abuse that are dealt with wholly within the Service Justice System.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
28 March 2024

Documents

Murder, manslaughter and sexual offences in the Service Justice System: 2023

HTML

Murder, manslaughter and sexual offences in the Service Justice System: 2023 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 84.1 KB

Murder, manslaughter and sexual offences in the Service Justice System: 2023 data tables

ODS, 46.5 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Murder, manslaughter and sexual offences in the Service Justice System: 2023 Background Quality Report

HTML

Details

This annual publication provides statistics on recent and non-recent offences committed by UK Armed Forces personnel and Civilians Subject to Service Discipline that are contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (SOA 03) or non-recent sexual offences and dealt wholly within the Service Justice System (SJS).

From 31 March 2023, this publication includes statistics on murder and manslaughter contrary to common law and dealt wholly within the SJS.

Published 28 March 2024

Related content