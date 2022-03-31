Murder, Manslaughter and Sexual Offences in the Service Justice System: 2021
Statistics on murder, manslaughter, offences contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and historic sexual offences that are dealt with wholly within the Service Justice System.
Documents
Details
This annual publication provides statistics on recent and non-recent offences committed by UK Armed Forces personnel and Civilians Subject to Service Discipline that are contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (SOA 03) or non-recent sexual offences and dealt wholly within the Service Justice System (SJS).
From 31 March 2022, this publication includes statistics on murder and manslaughter contrary to common law and dealt wholly within the SJS.
Last updated 16 December 2022 + show all updates
-
Updated 'Murder, Manslaughter and Sexual Offences in the Service Justice System: 2021' and 'Murder, Manslaughter and Sexual Offences in the Service Justice System: 2021 data tables'.
-
First published.