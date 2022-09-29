MOD trade, industry and contracts: 2022

Additions

This edition of the Trade, Industry and Contracts bulletin includes a new table and related figures on Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement expenditure with the United States Government. The data presents a time series of MOD expenditure against FMS agreements as well as details of some of the top projects within the FMS portfolio. This is reported in addition to other payments by MOD Core Department to UK and foreign owned organisations, and not included within existing totals.

Future revisions

A planned revision of 2022’s Trade, Industry and Contracts bulletin is expected by early 2023. This will provide an update on the latest UK Defence and Security Export statistics, which are unavailable at the time of publication.

In the same revision, the competition and SME status of newly placed contracts in 2021/22 will be reassessed. This is to account for the delayed reporting of new contracts which has historically resulted in a small increase in the number of contracts reported by around 1%.

Should you have any comments regarding any of these changes or proposed revisions then please email Analysis-Expenditure-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk.