Accredited official statistics

MOD Land Holdings Bulletin: 2025

Annual statistics on the Ministry of Defence's land holdings for 2000 to 2025.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
29 May 2025

Documents

MOD Land Holdings: 2000 to 2025

HTML

MOD Land Holdings – reference tables: 2000 to 2025

ODS, 34.3 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

MOD Land Holdings: background quality report 2025

HTML

Details

This is an annual publication which provides figures on Ministry of Defence land holdings in the UK, by top level budget holder, country, type of use and whether owned, leased or with legal rights.

This edition provides statistics for 2000 to 2025 (figures are given for 1 April each year), and updates figures released in the 2024 edition of this publication, which provided statistics up to 1 April 2024.

This publication does not provide information on the overseas defence estate.

Updates to this page

Published 29 May 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content