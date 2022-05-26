MOD Land Holdings Bulletin: 2022

This is an annual publication which provides figures on Ministry of Defence land holdings in the UK, by top level budget holder, country, type of use and whether owned, leased or with legal rights.

This edition provides statistics for 2000 to 2022 (figures are given for 1 April each year), and updates figures released in the 2021 edition of this publication, which provided statistics up to 1 April 2021.

This publication does not provide information on the overseas defence estate.