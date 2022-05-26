National statistics

MOD Land Holdings Bulletin: 2022

Annual statistics on the Ministry of Defence's land holdings for 2000 to 2022.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
26 May 2022

Documents

MOD Land Holdings: 2000 to 2022

HTML

MOD Land Holdings – Reference Tables: 2000 to 2022

ODS, 36.1 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

MOD Land Holdings: Background Quality Report 2022

HTML

Details

This is an annual publication which provides figures on Ministry of Defence land holdings in the UK, by top level budget holder, country, type of use and whether owned, leased or with legal rights.

This edition provides statistics for 2000 to 2022 (figures are given for 1 April each year), and updates figures released in the 2021 edition of this publication, which provided statistics up to 1 April 2021.

This publication does not provide information on the overseas defence estate.

Published 26 May 2022

Related content