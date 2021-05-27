MOD land holdings bulletin: 2021

This is an annual publication which provides figures on Ministry of Defence land holdings in the UK, by parent service, country, type of use and whether owned, leased or with legal rights.

This edition provides statistics for 2000 to 2021 (figures are given for 1 April each year), and updates figures released in the 2020 edition of this publication, which provided statistics up to 1 April 2020.

This publication does not provide information on the overseas defence estate.