MOD land holdings bulletin: 2021

Annual statistics on the Ministry of Defence's land holdings for 2000 to 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
27 May 2021

Documents

MOD Land Holdings: 2000 to 2021

HTML

MOD Land Holdings – Reference Tables: 2000 to 2021

ODS, 49.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UK Land Holdings Background Quality Report 2021

HTML

Details

This is an annual publication which provides figures on Ministry of Defence land holdings in the UK, by parent service, country, type of use and whether owned, leased or with legal rights.

This edition provides statistics for 2000 to 2021 (figures are given for 1 April each year), and updates figures released in the 2020 edition of this publication, which provided statistics up to 1 April 2020.

This publication does not provide information on the overseas defence estate.

