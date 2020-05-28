MOD land holdings bulletin: 2020

This is an annual publication which provides figures on Ministry of Defence land holdings in the UK, by parent service, country, type of use and whether owned, leased or with legal rights.

This edition provides statistics for 2000 to 2020 (figures are given for 1 April each year), and updates figures released in the 2019 edition of this publication, which provided statistics up to 1 April 2019.

This publication does not provide information on the overseas defence estate.

Figures from 2016 now includes Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations (RFCA), and Service Family Accommodation (SFA).