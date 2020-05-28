National Statistics

MOD land holdings bulletin: 2020

Annual statistics on the Ministry of Defence's land holdings for 2000 to 2020.

Published 28 May 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

MOD Land Holdings: 2000 to 2020

PDF, 541KB, 10 pages

ODS MOD Land Holdings reference tables: 2000 to 2020

ODS, 47.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

MOD Land Holdings Background Quality Report 2020

PDF, 80.2KB, 4 pages

Details

This is an annual publication which provides figures on Ministry of Defence land holdings in the UK, by parent service, country, type of use and whether owned, leased or with legal rights.

This edition provides statistics for 2000 to 2020 (figures are given for 1 April each year), and updates figures released in the 2019 edition of this publication, which provided statistics up to 1 April 2019.

This publication does not provide information on the overseas defence estate.

Figures from 2016 now includes Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations (RFCA), and Service Family Accommodation (SFA).

Published 28 May 2020

Related content