MOD land holdings bulletin: 2019

This is an annual publication which provides figures on Ministry of Defence land holdings in the UK, by parent service, country, type of use and whether owned, leased or with legal rights.

This edition provides statistics for 2009 to 2018 (figures are given for 1 April each year), with a base year of 2000, and updates figures released in the 2016 edition of this publication, which provided statistics up to 1 April 2019.

This publication does not provide information on the overseas defence estate.