Official Statistics

MOD civilian performance management outcomes: financial year 2018/19

Figures on the performance management outcomes for civilian personnel employed by Ministry of Defence.

Published 29 August 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Details

This statistical release presents figures on the performance management outcomes for civilian personnel below SCS grade employed by Ministry of Defence core TLBs. The results are provided for each protected characteristic allowing for comparisons to be made across groups.

Published 29 August 2019

Related content