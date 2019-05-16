National Statistics
MOD biannual civilian personnel report: 2019
Biannual statistics on the strength, intake and outflow of MOD civilian personnel for 2019.
Documents
Details
Biannual statistics on the strength, intake and outflow of MOD civilian personnel, by grade equivalence, top level budgetary area, demographics and civilian personnel time series.
Published 16 May 2019
Last updated 14 November 2019 + show all updates
- Added the MOD biannual civilian personnel report: 1 October 2019.
- First published.