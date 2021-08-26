Official Statistics

Location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients: 2021

Recipients of a pension or compensation under the Armed Forces Pension Scheme, War Pensions Scheme, or the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.

Ministry of Defence
26 August 2021

Location of UK armed forces pension and compensation recipients: as at 31 March 2021

Supplementary tables: location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients as at 31 March 2021

Supplementary tables: location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients as at 31 March 2021

Background quality report: location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients as at 31 March 2021

Statistics on the number of people in receipt of an occupational pension under the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS), the number in receipt of ongoing pensions under the War Pensions Scheme (WPS) and the number awarded compensation under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS).

