Location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients: 2020

Recipients of a pension or compensation under the Armed Forces Pension Scheme, War Pensions Scheme, or the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.

Published 27 August 2020
Ministry of Defence

Location of UK armed forces pension and compensation recipients: as at 31 March 2020

Supplementary tables: location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients as at 31 March 2020

Supplementary tables: location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients as at 31 March 2020

Background quality report: location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients as at 31 March 2020

Details

Statistics on the number of people in receipt of an occupational pension under the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS), the number in receipt of ongoing pensions under the War Pensions Scheme (WPS) and the number awarded compensation under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS).

The publication for the 2019/20 financial year includes recipients of an active Guaranteed Income Payment under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme by location as at 31 March 2020, which have not been identified in previous publications. This is to enable local authorities to understand the numbers of ex-service personnel who may require additional support from local health and social care authorities.

