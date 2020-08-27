Location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients: 2020

Statistics on the number of people in receipt of an occupational pension under the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS), the number in receipt of ongoing pensions under the War Pensions Scheme (WPS) and the number awarded compensation under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS).

The publication for the 2019/20 financial year includes recipients of an active Guaranteed Income Payment under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme by location as at 31 March 2020, which have not been identified in previous publications. This is to enable local authorities to understand the numbers of ex-service personnel who may require additional support from local health and social care authorities.