Official Statistics

Location of armed forces pension and compensation recipients: 2019

Recipients of a pension or compensation under the Armed Forces Pension Scheme, War Pensions Scheme, or the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.

Published 29 August 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Details

Statistics on the number of people in receipt of an occupational pension under the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS), the number in receipt of ongoing pensions under the War Pensions Scheme (WPS) and the number awarded compensation under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS).

Published 29 August 2019

Related content