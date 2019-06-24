Official Statistics
Living longer and how the UK’s population is changing: a closer look at the numbers of older people compared to those of working age
People living longer lives combined with fewer children being born means that the UK population is ageing. This means that there is likely to be a growing number of pensioners compared to those of working age. This release explores how we measure dependency and how factors such as the age at which people retire and migration affect dependency.
