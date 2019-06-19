National Statistics
Light rail and tram statistics, England: year ending March 2019
Statistics on light rail and tram systems in England, including passenger journeys, vehicle miles, infrastructure and user profiles.
Light rail and tram statistics are collected annually to inform the development and monitoring of light rail policy. Figures present information on usage, infrastructure and revenue for the 8 systems which are urban and primarily surface-running.
In the financial year ending March 2019:
- light rail use in England reached record levels of passenger journeys and vehicle miles since 1983
- 272.4 million passenger journeys were made on the 8 systems
- a 2.8% increase in passenger journeys in England (outside London)
When comparing to the financial year ending March 2018:
- vehicle mileage increased by 4.1% to 22.5 million miles
- light rail revenue increased by 3.9% (an increase in real terms of 2.1%)
