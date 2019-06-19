Light rail and tram statistics, England: year ending March 2019

Light rail and tram statistics are collected annually to inform the development and monitoring of light rail policy. Figures present information on usage, infrastructure and revenue for the 8 systems which are urban and primarily surface-running.

In the financial year ending March 2019:

light rail use in England reached record levels of passenger journeys and vehicle miles since 1983

272.4 million passenger journeys were made on the 8 systems

a 2.8% increase in passenger journeys in England (outside London)

When comparing to the financial year ending March 2018: