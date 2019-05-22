National Statistics

Historical statistical notices on Total Income from Farming in England

Previously published copies of the National Statistics publication on 'Total Income from Farming' in England, a measure of the performance of the agricultural industry.

Published 22 May 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Applies to:
England

Documents

Total income from farming in England, second estimate 2017 (published 19 February 2019)

PDF, 158KB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document page includes previously published aggregate account statistics (2017+ data).

The aggregate account of the UK agriculture sector, known as Total Income from Farming (TIFF), is a measure of the performance of the whole agricultural industry. Aggregate agricultural accounts are a tool for analysing the economic situation of agriculture and are used to support policy making in the UK and EU.

Earlier statistics were published as part of Agriculture in the English Regions series which can be found here.

This information is published biannually. These are national statistics and gives the figures available at the time of publication. The figures are subject to revision as new information becomes available.

The latest publication and accompanying data set can be found here.

For further information please contact: farmaccounts@defra.gov.uk
Twitter: @DefraStats

.

Published 22 May 2019

Related content