Historical statistical notices on Total Income from Farming in England

This document page includes previously published aggregate account statistics (2017+ data).

The aggregate account of the UK agriculture sector, known as Total Income from Farming (TIFF), is a measure of the performance of the whole agricultural industry. Aggregate agricultural accounts are a tool for analysing the economic situation of agriculture and are used to support policy making in the UK and EU.

Earlier statistics were published as part of Agriculture in the English Regions series which can be found here.

This information is published biannually. These are national statistics and gives the figures available at the time of publication. The figures are subject to revision as new information becomes available.

The latest publication and accompanying data set can be found here.

