Official Statistics
High streets in Great Britain
This article highlights a new joint ONS and Ordnance Survey project to map the location of shopping streets in Great Britain. It provides insights into the British High Street today, over the themes of population, housing, deprivation and types of business, as well as the physical features of the streets themselves. The data are experimental and broken down by region and local authority where possible.
Documents
Details
Published 6 June 2019