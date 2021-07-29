Official Statistics

Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics: 2021/22

Statistics on the number of applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy Scheme (FHTB) since its launch in April 2014.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
29 July 2021

Documents

Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics - Quarter 1 2021/22

HTML

ODS supplementary tables to Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics - Quarter 1 2021/22

ODS, 615KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Supplementary tables to Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics - Quarter 1 2021/22

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.39MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics - Quarter 1 2021/22 - Background Quality Report

HTML

Details

This quarterly statistical release provides summary statistics on applications, payments and purchases made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) scheme.

FHTB is an advance of salary scheme which was introduced in April 2014 and allows Regular Armed Forces personnel to borrow money to buy their first home or move to a new location.

