Official Statistics

Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics: 2020/21

Statistics on the number of applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) Scheme since its launch in April 2014.

Published 23 July 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics quarter 1 2020/21

HTML

ODS supplementary tables to Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics quarter 1 20120/21

ODS, 611KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Supplementary tables to Forces Help to Buy Scheme quarterly statistics quarter 1 2020/21

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.38MB

Details

This quarterly statistical release provides summary statistics on applications, payments and purchases made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) scheme. The Q2 and Q4 editions also provide statistics on the proportions of payments by region and on the age of personnel using the scheme.

FHTB is an advance of salary scheme which was introduced in April 2014 and allows Regular Armed Forces personnel to borrow money to buy their first home or move to a new location.

Published 23 July 2020

Related content