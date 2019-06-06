National Statistics
Farm practices survey February 2019 - greenhouse gas mitigation practices
Results of the farm practices survey run in England in February 2019.
Details
The Farm Practices Survey (FPS) asks questions about how farming practices in England are affected by current agricultural and environmental issues. This publication gives the results of the FPS run in February 2019 that focused on practices relating to greenhouse gas mitigation. The main topics in this publication are:
- nutrient management
- anaerobic digestion
- emissions
- fertiliser, manure and slurry spreaders
- manure and slurry storage
- farm health planning and biosecurity
- grassland and grazing
- livestock feeding regimes and breeding practices
This release contains headline results for each section, the full breakdown of results, by region, farm type and farm size are shown in the dataset.
