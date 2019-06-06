National Statistics

Farm practices survey February 2019 - greenhouse gas mitigation practices

Results of the farm practices survey run in England in February 2019.

Published 6 June 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Applies to:
England

Documents

FPS - February 2019 - greenhouse gas mitigation - statistics notice

PDF, 1.29MB, 33 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FPS - February 2019 – greenhouse gas mitigation – dataset

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.61MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Farm Practices Survey (FPS) asks questions about how farming practices in England are affected by current agricultural and environmental issues. This publication gives the results of the FPS run in February 2019 that focused on practices relating to greenhouse gas mitigation. The main topics in this publication are:

  • nutrient management
  • anaerobic digestion
  • emissions
  • fertiliser, manure and slurry spreaders
  • manure and slurry storage
  • farm health planning and biosecurity
  • grassland and grazing
  • livestock feeding regimes and breeding practices

This release contains headline results for each section, the full breakdown of results, by region, farm type and farm size are shown in the dataset.

For the next update see the statistics release calendar

Defra statistics: farming

You can also contact us via Twitter: https://twitter.com/DefraStats

Published 6 June 2019

Related content