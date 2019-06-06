Farm practices survey February 2019 - greenhouse gas mitigation practices

The Farm Practices Survey (FPS) asks questions about how farming practices in England are affected by current agricultural and environmental issues. This publication gives the results of the FPS run in February 2019 that focused on practices relating to greenhouse gas mitigation. The main topics in this publication are:

nutrient management

anaerobic digestion

emissions

fertiliser, manure and slurry spreaders

manure and slurry storage

farm health planning and biosecurity

grassland and grazing

livestock feeding regimes and breeding practices

This release contains headline results for each section, the full breakdown of results, by region, farm type and farm size are shown in the dataset.

For the next update see the statistics release calendar