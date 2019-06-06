Official Statistics
Electricity Consumption and Renewable Generation in Northern Ireland: Year Ending March 2019
Reports against the Programme for Government and the Executive's Strategic Energy Framework targets
Reports on performance against the Programme for Government target to “Encourage achievement of 20% of electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2015” and the Executive’s Strategic Energy Framework target to achieve 40% of electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2020. The report is published twice per year - in March reporting on the previous calendar year and in June reporting on the 12 month period to the end of March.
