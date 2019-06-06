Official Statistics

Electricity Consumption and Renewable Generation in Northern Ireland: Year Ending March 2019

Reports against the Programme for Government and the Executive's Strategic Energy Framework targets

Published 6 June 2019
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland)

Reports on performance against the Programme for Government target to “Encourage achievement of 20% of electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2015” and the Executive’s Strategic Energy Framework target to achieve 40% of electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2020. The report is published twice per year - in March reporting on the previous calendar year and in June reporting on the 12 month period to the end of March.

