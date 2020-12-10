National Statistics

Defence departmental resources: 2020

MOD expenditure over time, including breakdowns by expenditure groups, and comparisons to spending in other government areas.

Ministry of Defence
Published
10 December 2020
Last updated
17 August 2021 — See all updates

MOD Departmental resources: 2020 – Revised August 2021

Open Data Source tables relating to departmental resources 2020 – Revised August 2021

Background quality report: departmental resources 2020

This publication provides figures on the composition and scope of Ministry of Defence expenditure, information on the impact of defence spending on the wider economy and compares MOD spending to that of other departments and other countries.

