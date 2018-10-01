National Statistics

Defence departmental resources: 2018

MOD expenditure over time, including breakdowns by expenditure groups, and comparisons to spending in other government areas.

Published 1 October 2018
This publication provides figures on the composition and scope of Ministry of Defence expenditure, information on the impact of defence spending on the wider economy and compares MOD spending to that of other departments and other countries.

