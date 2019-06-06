National Statistics
Civil Justice statistics quarterly: January to March 2019
Volume of civil and judicial review cases dealt with by the courts over time and the overall timeliness of these cases. Also includes further annual data on Judicial Reviews and annual data on activity in the Royal Courts of Justice.
Documents
Civil Justice Statistics Quarterly: January to March 2019
PDF, 592KB, 13 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Civil Justice Statistics Quarterly: January to March 2019 Tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 186KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Guide to Civil Justice Statistics Quarterly
PDF, 797KB, 35 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Pre-release List
PDF, 199KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Business and Property Courts Guidance document
PDF, 435KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Business and Property Courts Main Tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 31.1KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Business and Property Courts Infographic
PDF, 376KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Civil Justice and Judicial Review data (zip file)
ZIP, 20.6MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Royal Courts of Justice Annual Tables - 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 356KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Sankey Case Progresssion Tool data
View online Download CSV 40.5KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Sankey Case Progression Tool Guide
PDF, 315KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
This report presents the latest statistics on the type and volume of civil county court cases that are received and processed through the justice system of England and Wales in January to March 2019. It also includes the number of judicial review cases processed by the High Court in 2018 and the number of Royal Courts of Justice cases.