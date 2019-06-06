National Statistics

Civil Justice statistics quarterly: January to March 2019

Volume of civil and judicial review cases dealt with by the courts over time and the overall timeliness of these cases. Also includes further annual data on Judicial Reviews and annual data on activity in the Royal Courts of Justice.

Published 6 June 2019
Ministry of Justice

Civil Justice Statistics Quarterly: January to March 2019

Civil Justice Statistics Quarterly: January to March 2019 Tables

Guide to Civil Justice Statistics Quarterly

Pre-release List

Business and Property Courts Guidance document

Business and Property Courts Main Tables

Business and Property Courts Infographic

Civil Justice and Judicial Review data (zip file)

Royal Courts of Justice Annual Tables - 2018

Sankey Case Progresssion Tool data

Sankey Case Progression Tool Guide

This report presents the latest statistics on the type and volume of civil county court cases that are received and processed through the justice system of England and Wales in January to March 2019. It also includes the number of judicial review cases processed by the High Court in 2018 and the number of Royal Courts of Justice cases.

