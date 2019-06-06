National Statistics

British survey of fertiliser practice 2018

Annual statistics about fertiliser practices in Great Britain.

Published 6 June 2019
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
England, Scotland, and Wales

British survey of fertiliser practice 2018 - statistical notice

PDF, 422KB, 5 pages

British survey of fertiliser practice 2018 - annual report

PDF, 881KB, 116 pages

Details

The British Survey of Fertiliser Practice is an annual nationally representative survey based on the selection each year of a sample of farms from mainland Britain. The main purpose of the survey is to estimate average application rates of nitrogen, phosphate and potash used for agricultural crops and grassland. Information is also collected on applications of sulphur fertilisers, organic manures and lime.

The survey is sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Scottish Government, Rural and Environment Research and Analysis Directorate.

