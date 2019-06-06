British survey of fertiliser practice 2018

The British Survey of Fertiliser Practice is an annual nationally representative survey based on the selection each year of a sample of farms from mainland Britain. The main purpose of the survey is to estimate average application rates of nitrogen, phosphate and potash used for agricultural crops and grassland. Information is also collected on applications of sulphur fertilisers, organic manures and lime.

The survey is sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Scottish Government, Rural and Environment Research and Analysis Directorate.

Next update: see the statistics release calendar