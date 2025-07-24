Official Statistics

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2024/25

Armed forces results from the 2024/25 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
24 July 2025

Documents

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2024/25: main report

HTML

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2024/25: tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 275 KB

ODS Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2024/25: tables

ODS, 154 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Royal Navy continuous working patterns survey 2024/25: questionnaire

PDF, 432 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

British Army continuous working patterns survey 2024/25: questionnaire

PDF, 367 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Royal Air Force continuous working patterns survey 2024/25: questionnaire

PDF, 389 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2024/25: background quality report

HTML

Details

Armed forces results from the 2024/25 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

Updates to this page

Published 24 July 2025

