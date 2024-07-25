Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2023/24
Armed forces results from the 2023/24 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey.
Armed forces results from the 2023/24 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.