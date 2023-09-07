Official Statistics

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2022/23

Armed forces results from the 2022/23 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey.

Ministry of Defence
7 September 2023

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2022/23: main report

PDF, 2.89 MB, 31 pages

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2022/23: tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 241 KB

ODS Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2022/23: tables

ODS, 146 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Royal Navy continuous working patterns survey 2022/23: questionnaire

PDF, 435 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

British Army continuous working patterns survey 2022/23: questionnaire

PDF, 411 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Royal Air Force continuous working patterns survey 2022/23: questionnaire

PDF, 432 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2022/23: additional survey

PDF, 452 KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2022/23: background quality report

PDF, 249 KB, 8 pages

Armed forces results from the 2022/23 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

