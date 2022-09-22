Official Statistics

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey: 2021/22

Armed forces results from the 2021/22 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
22 September 2022

Documents

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2021/22: main report

PDF, 3.95 MB, 31 pages

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2021/22: tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 282 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

ODS Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2021/22: tables

ODS, 166 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Royal Navy continuous working patterns survey 2021/22: questionnaire

PDF, 434 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

British Army continuous working patterns survey 2021/22: questionnaire

PDF, 410 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Royal Air Force continuous working patterns survey 2021/22: questionnaire

PDF, 430 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2021/22: additional survey

PDF, 450 KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2021/22: background quality report

PDF, 436 KB, 8 pages

Details

Armed forces results from the 2021/22 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

Published 22 September 2022

Related content