Armed forces continuous working patterns survey: 2021/22
Armed forces results from the 2021/22 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey.
Armed forces results from the 2021/22 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
Published 22 September 2022