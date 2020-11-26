Official Statistics

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey: 2019/20

Armed forces results from the 2019/20 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey.

Published 26 November 2020
Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2019/20: main report

PDF, 2.28MB, 31 pages

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2019/20: tables

PDF, 330KB, 74 pages

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2019/20: tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 344KB

ODS Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2019/20: tables

ODS, 290KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Royal Navy continuous working patterns survey 2019/20: questionnaire

PDF, 373KB, 20 pages

British Army continuous working patterns survey 2019/20: questionnaire

PDF, 355KB, 16 pages

Royal Air Force continuous working patterns survey 2019/20: questionnaire

PDF, 379KB, 20 pages

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey 2019/20: background quality report

PDF, 177KB, 8 pages

Details

Armed forces results from the 2019/20 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

