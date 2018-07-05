Official Statistics

Armed forces continuous working patterns survey: 2017/18

Armed forces results from the 2017/18 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey.

Published 5 July 2018
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Details

Armed forces results from the 2017/18 annual continuous working patterns (CWP) survey including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

Published 5 July 2018

Related content