Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey: 2025

Results from the armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS).

Ministry of Defence
22 May 2025

Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey 2025 main report

PDF, 2.36 MB, 29 pages

Annex A to AFCAS main report – question list

ODS, 24.4 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Annex B to AFCAS main report – reference tables (Excel)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.24 MB

Annex B to AFCAS main report – reference tables (ODS)

ODS, 7.18 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey 2025 - Background quality report

HTML

It is important for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of service personnel. The annual armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our personnel. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

