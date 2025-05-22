Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey: 2025
Results from the armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS).
Documents
Details
It is important for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of service personnel. The annual armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our personnel. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.