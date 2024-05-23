Official Statistics

Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey: 2024

Results from the armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
23 May 2024

Documents

Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey 2024 main report

Annex A to AFCAS Main Report – Questionnaires

Annex B to AFCAS Main Report – Reference tables (Excel)

Annex B to AFCAS Main Report – Reference tables (ODS)

Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey 2024 Background Quality Report

Details

It is important for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of service personnel. The annual armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our personnel. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

