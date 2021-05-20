National Statistics

Armed forces continuous attitude survey: 2021

Results from the 2020 armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS).

Ministry of Defence
20 May 2021

Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey 2021 main report

AFCAS 2021 Proposed Question Changes

Annex A to AFCAS Main Report – Questionnaires

Annex B to AFCAS Main Report – Reference Tables (Excel)

Annex B to AFCAS Main Report – Reference Tables (ODS)

AFCAS 2021 Background Quality Report

Defence Statistics are proposing to remove, and make amendments to, some questions in the Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey questionnaires to be launched in September 2021.

A full list of our proposed changes can be found in the AFCAS Proposed Question Changes May 2021 document. This document provides details on the question text, questionnaire section, whether this question is single Service or tri-Service and reasons for the proposals. The reasons for proposing to remove questions include the data being available elsewhere, or the data no longer being needed.

We would welcome your views on these changes, please email Analysis-Surveys-Enquiries@mod.gov.uk quoting ‘Proposed Changes to AFCAS’ in the email subject by 17th June 2021. Please also use the question reference number (if relevant).

It is important for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the single services to understand the opinions and attitudes of service personnel. The annual armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS) is one of the main ways to gather information on the views and experiences of our personnel. The information from this survey helps shape policies for training, support, and the terms and conditions of service.

