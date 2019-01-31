Official Statistics
Annual population survey: UK armed forces veterans residing in Great Britain 2017
This is an annual publication providing estimates on the size and socio-demographic characteristics of the UK veteran population living in households in England, Scotland and Wales.
This publication uses responses provided in the 2016 annual population survey (APS) produced by the Office of National Statistics (ONS). Summary figures and comparisons, to the UK population residing in Great Britain, are presented on: people characteristics; regional location; health; employment status; education and accommodation.
