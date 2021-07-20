Official statistics announcement

Work and Health Programme statistics to May 2022

Quarterly experimental Official Statistics release of Work and Health Programme data.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
20 July 2021
Last updated
20 July 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
25 August 2022 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
22 August 2022 9:30am
Reason for change:
Date confirmed.
These statistics will be released on 25 August 2022 9:30am