Official statistics announcement

Wider Impacts of COVID-19 on Health (WICH) monitoring tool: May 2021 update

The WICH tool presents a number of metrics across a broad range of themes, such as social determinants of health, behavioural risk factors and mortality, to enable users to assess the indirect impacts of COVID-19 on health. Where possible data are presented by age, sex, ethnicity, deprivation and other inequality breakdowns. The tool will enable stakeholders to: monitor changes over time or against an agreed point in time, make timely informed decisions, intervene early to mitigate against poor outcomes and understand the wider context on population health.

From:
Public Health England
Published:
16 March 2021
Last updated:
16 March 2021, see all updates
Release date:
20 May 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
