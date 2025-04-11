Accredited official statistics announcement

Venture Capital Trusts Statistics: 2025

Information on the number of Venture Capital Trusts (VCT) and amount of funds raised in 2023 to 2024, along with information on the number of investors claiming VCT relief in 2023 to 2024.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
11 April 2025
Release date:
14 May 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 14 May 2025 9:30am